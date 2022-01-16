Weekend lockdown: Director Tourism Kashmir seeks 'hassle-free' movement of tourists

Srinagar Jan 16: With weekend lockdown returning to Jammu and Kashmir in view of a spike in COVID cases, Tourism Department in Kashmir has sought hassle-free travel of tourists "so that there is no negative impact on the tourism sector".
In a communique shot to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Director Tourism Kashmir, G N Itoo on Saturday said that the latest weekend lockdown is likely to cause difficulties to tourists who have already arrived in the valley or planning their travel and are following a preplanned itinerary and have bookings at the respective tourist destinations.
As per the communique, tourists were not being allowed to proceed to their respective destinations despite strictly following the required SOPs.
The Director Tourism has sought directions from the Div Com office to the concerned Deputy Commissioners to ensure hassle-free travel of the tourists "so that there is no negative impact on the tourism sector".
Speaking to Greater Kashmir, the Director Tourism Kashmir while confirming the development, said that the directions were sought following a minor hassle in the tourist movement on way to Pahalgam on account of COVID SOPs implementation.
"Otherwise, a smooth movement of tourists in the valley is being ensured while following COVID Appropriate Behavior, " Itoo said.