Weeklong GI Mahotsav concludes at Kashmir Haat

Srinagar, Oct 7: The weeklong GI Mahotsav concluded today at Kashmir Haat Srinagar.
The function was presided over by Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department (APD), Shaliender Kumar.
Secretary in APD, Shabnum Kamili; Padamshri Dr. Rajnikant; Director General Sheep Husbandry Kashmir; Director General Sericulture; Special Secretary APD; Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir, Director Horticulture Kashmir and Director Agriculture Kashmir; Secretary Human Welfare Association, Artisans from more than twenty States/UTs of the country, officers of Agriculture and allied departments were present on the occasion.
Addressing the valedictory function, Principal Secretary appreciated the stakeholders for successful organisation of the event.
Shailendra Kumar said that it was a great experience, hosting galaxy of artisans from all over the country. He asked the artisans to act as an ambassador of Kashmir to rest of the country. He added that organising such events in Kashmir plays an important role in promotion of tourist and other economic activities.
Secretary in APD, Shabnum Kamili, Padma Shri Dr Rajnikant and Director Agriculture Kashmir also expressed their views regarding the event.
An award ceremony was also held wherein the best stalls, highest sale award, best cultural show award, and best artists award were given among the stakeholders by the chief guest.
Later, a cultural programme was held in which various artists performed before the huge audience.