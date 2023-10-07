Weeklong GI Mahotsav concludes at Kashmir Haat

The function was presided over by Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department (APD), Shaliender Kumar.

Secretary in APD, Shabnum Kamili; Padamshri Dr. Rajnikant; Director General Sheep Husbandry Kashmir; Director General Sericulture; Special Secretary APD; Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir, Director Horticulture Kashmir and Director Agriculture Kashmir; Secretary Human Welfare Association, Artisans from more than twenty States/UTs of the country, officers of Agriculture and allied departments were present on the occasion.

Addressing the valedictory function, Principal Secretary appreciated the stakeholders for successful organisation of the event.