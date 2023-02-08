Weekly Block Diwas | Doda Admin listens to public grievances at 5 locations

Doda, Feb 8: District Administration Doda, under weekly Block Diwas programme, on Wednesday listened to the public demands and aspirations at five different locations across the district.
The teams of officers addressed their genuine issues and discussed contours of a holistic plan for the development of Panchayats.
Block Diwas program is being regularly held at various designated locations every Wednesday in district Doda.
This week the Block Diwas programme was held at Government Middle School Bhalla, Sub District Bhaderwah; Panchayat Bhargi, Sub Division Gandoh; Panchayat Kothyara, Sub Division Assar; Government High School Puneja, block Chiralla, Sub Division Thathri and Government Higher Secondary School Gundana.
People in large numbers attended the Block Diwas at all the locations and demanded up-gradation of local infrastructure in the health, education sectors, besides extension of road connectivity, water and power facilities in the area.
During the programme, demands regarding the macadamisation of roads, execution of works under MGNREGA, and upgradation of electric poles, among others, were raised by the participants.
The whole programme was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan. The Block Diwas mechanism has been instrumental in bridging the gap between people and administration. The Presiding officers of the Block Diwas gave patient hearing to the issues and demands and directed the concerned officers to prepare a list of issues/grievances raised pertaining to their departments and resolve the same at an earliest.