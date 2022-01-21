Weekly positivity rate highest in Budgam, Jammu districts

Srinagar, Jan 21: The positivity rate of tested samples in J&K is highest in district Jammu, followed by district Budgam, the two districts falling in the over 10 percent positivity category of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s district-wise data.
In the past week, between January 14 and 20, district Jammu has emerged as the worst-hit district in J&K by coronavirus.
The percentage of the samples found positive of the total tested in the district has increased from 12 percent to 17.82 percent.
The district has been having a consistently high number of cases, its active case load today 7540.
District Budgam has the second highest positivity rate in J&K, its percentage of positive samples among the total tested during the reference week period 11.54. The district has also been badly hit by the viral pandemic, its active case load 2891.
Although district Srinagar has been having the highest number of cases on most days for the previous week, its positivity rate for the week is 7.32, the data by the Union Health Ministry said. A slightly higher positivity rate has been recorded for district Anantnag, where 8.18 percent samples have been found positive while calculating the cumulative tests in the week.
The active cases in Srinagar as on Friday were 8544, in Anantnag the number being just 1781.
A health official said the low number of active cases and the high positivity rate of Anantnag district reflects the low quantum of testing in the district and needed to be addressed immediately.
Director SKIMS Soura, Prof ParvaizKoul, who is also an influenza expert, told Greater Kashmir that the high numbers and fast-rising positivity rate suggested a highly transmissible variant – Omicron being responsible for the similar scenario across India.
Prof Koul said that most people found positive were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and would recover spontaneously.
“Fortunately the proportion of those with severe disease requiring ICU care or mortality is much less,” he said.
Prof Koul said that people need not panic with the rising cases but at the same time continue keeping their guard up.
“COVID Appropriate Behavior, vaccinations, self isolation and prompt medical attention in case of worsening symptoms are the key,” he said.
Districts of Kulgam, Kupwara, and Ganderbal have a positivity rate higher than 5 percent.
Rajouri, Doda, Shopian and Ramban have a positivity rate lower than 1 percent.