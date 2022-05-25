Welfare measures for KPs were taken during Manmohan Singh’s tenure : Mehbooba

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the welfare measures for Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) were taken during the tenure of the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

She was talking to reporters here. “It was Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister who made the PM's employment package for Kashmiri Pandits. If anything was done for the Kashmiri Pandits, like their shifting from tents to flats, it was done in Manmohan Singh's tenure, and when Mufti (Mohammad Sayeed) sahib and (Ghulam Nabi) Azad sahib or Omar (Abdullah) sahib were here chief ministers,”said Mehbooba.