‘Welfare of tribals, marginalised communities one of the top priorities’

The DC held interaction with the locals belonging to Ainoo Brai Gujjar Patti, Gowas Gujjar area and Ichnaad tribal area to listen to their suggestions regarding further development of the area along all social indicators.

Overwhelmed with excitement to see the DDC Anantnag within them, the locals attended the gathering with excitement and joy. The DDC assured the public that all their issues shall be resolved and also the long-term development plans and projects shall be taken up in the current development plan.