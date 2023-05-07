‘Welfare of tribals, marginalised communities one of the top priorities’

Anantnag, May 7: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, S F Hamid today reached out to the far lung tribal areas of Gujjar Patti Brai and interacted with the tribals, representatives and social figures of these communities.
The DC held interaction with the locals belonging to Ainoo Brai Gujjar Patti, Gowas Gujjar area and Ichnaad tribal area to listen to their suggestions regarding further development of the area along all social indicators.
Overwhelmed with excitement to see the DDC Anantnag within them, the locals attended the gathering with excitement and joy. The DDC assured the public that all their issues shall be resolved and also the long-term development plans and projects shall be taken up in the current development plan.
Earlier, the local public arranged a traditional welcome to the visiting dignitary before handing over the charter of demands from the area which the DDC termed as the road map for future development.
DDC further added that the government is committed to bringing governance to the doorsteps of the common people and assured the gathering that their suggestions will be addressed, and on the spot passed directions for the early redressal of the issues raised.
He said that the people of the district have a positive approach and always suggest and support good governance. Later, the DDC visited the ongoing projects of JJM at Brai, etc, and was accompanied by Tehsildar Pahalgam, officers of the line department, besides the concerned officials.
The DC also said that the welfare of tribals and marginalised communities is one of the top priorities for the administration.