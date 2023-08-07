What happened on August 5 was unconstitutional: Mehboob Beg

In a statement Beg, further said that - had the Supreme Court taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter immediately after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and asked government of India not to proceed with any consequential action, the people might have heaved a sigh of relief. Dr Beg further added that Article 370 was temporary not because it was to be abrogated but because it was not yet approved by the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, after which it was to become a permanent feature.