What happened on August 5 was unconstitutional: Mehboob Beg

Srinagar, Aug 7: Commenting on the abrogation of Article 370 and the on-going proceedings before the Supreme Court, PDP’s General Secretary (Organisation) Dr Mehboob Beg today said that what happened on August 5, 2019 was not only unconstitutional but the procedure adopted to do the same was unknown to law.
In a statement Beg, further said that - had the Supreme Court taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter immediately after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and asked government of India not to proceed with any consequential action, the people might have heaved a sigh of relief. Dr Beg further added that Article 370 was temporary not because it was to be abrogated but because it was not yet approved by the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, after which it was to become a permanent feature.
The PDP leader further said that while one must never lose hope but one must be wary of getting one’s expectations too high for a considerable time has passed and a lot of decisions have been implemented in the erstwhile State ever since the abrogation of Article 370. Beg added that the best way to fight for one’s constitutional rights was to resist in a constitutional manner.