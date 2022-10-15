Wheelchair-bound basketball players receive training in Shadipora

Srinagar, Oct 15: The Commissioner Disabilities Iqbal Lone today visited Multipurpose Indoor Hall at Shadipora where wheelchair-bound women’s team is receiving training.

The team is jointly hosted by VMS and J and K Sports Council. He interacted with all the wheelchair-bound basketball players who have been selected from different states of India by WBFI to be finally selected as national team to represent India as international women’s basketball team.Iqbal Lone had a word of encouragement for the players and coaches.