'When the lamp is about to go off, its flame flares more': LG Sinha on Kashmir violence

Srinagar June 6: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday blamed "some elements" in Pakistan for the fresh spate of killings in Kashmir, saying "they can't digest the robust economy and tourism here ", news agency ANI reported.
"Some elements on the other side are attempting to create instability, they can't digest the robust economy and tourism here,” the ANI report quoted LG Sinha saying over the killings. Sinha was talking to the media on the sidelines of a government function in Shalimar area of Srinagar.
Kashmir valley has seen over a dozen targeted killings this year so far. On Thursday a non-local worker was shot dead by terrorists and another injured at a brick kiln in Chadoora Budgam.
The attack came hours after the killing of a bank employee from Rajasthan in Kulgam. A Hindu female teacher from Samba district was shot dead at her school in the south Kashmir district on Tuesday.
Earlier, a TV artiste from Budgam was shot dead in Budgam a day after a policeman was killed in Srinagar.
Sinha claimed that the militancy in Kashmir was in its last stage. "People of Kashmir understand (the current situation in the Valley). When the lamp is about to go off, its flame flares more,” he said.
He said the administration and security forces are "preparing to their full capacity" to deal with the situation.