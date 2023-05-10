‘Whenever and if ever elections are held’

Srinagar, May 10: Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone today said that whenever and if ever assembly elections are held National Conference will be first party to go with begging bowl to BJP.
According to a press note, he was addressing a workers’ meeting in Trehgam. Sajad Lone reiterated the “party's commitment towards serving the people of Jammu and Kashmir.” He emphasised that the People's Conference is the only alternative that will work for the betterment of the people.
“The party aims to provide a new perspective on governance and leadership. PC's agenda is to prioritise the welfare of the people over political interests, and our policies are centered on the needs of the common people”, he added.
Lone also criticised the National Conference (NC), stating that they will be the first ones to go with a begging bowl to the BJP and compromise the respect and identity of Kashmiris whenever and if ever assembly elections are held. He said that the NC has allied with the BJP in the past and will do it again in the future due to their own compulsions and constraints given the serious cases against the father and son.
Lone further emphasised the need to address the concerns faced by contractors in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that he will be writing a letter to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to address the problems faced by contractors regarding verification by the CID.
“The current administration needs to understand that there was an era of revenge in the state of Jammu and Kashmir in the past decades. Most people labelled as OGWs in previous NC regimes were basically political workers of opposition parties and must not be punished for their political beliefs”, he added.
He further questioned the legality of punishing a father or son for the deeds of their family members stating that this goes against the law of natural justice and individual rights.
“Nowhere in the world is there a law that punishes individuals for the deeds of their family members. The Prime Minister and Home Minister must take a closer look at such issues faced by contractors and common people. Such practices are against the law of natural justice and individual rights and should not be upheld in a democratic society” he added.