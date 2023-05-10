‘Whenever and if ever elections are held’

Lone also criticised the National Conference (NC), stating that they will be the first ones to go with a begging bowl to the BJP and compromise the respect and identity of Kashmiris whenever and if ever assembly elections are held. He said that the NC has allied with the BJP in the past and will do it again in the future due to their own compulsions and constraints given the serious cases against the father and son.

Lone further emphasised the need to address the concerns faced by contractors in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that he will be writing a letter to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to address the problems faced by contractors regarding verification by the CID.