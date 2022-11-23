White paper on Waqf encroachments to be made public in April next year: Darakshan Andrabi

Srinagar, Nov 23: Waqf Board Chairperson, Darakshan Andrabi on Wednesday said the white paper about encroachments of Waqf property will be made public in April next year.
Andrabi said files are being prepared to trap big fish and the white paper will be made public when Waqf day will be observed in April next year, reported news agency KNO.
She said Waqf day will be observed on the day when board was re-constituted last year.
Andrabi further said six months have elapsed since the new Waqf Board assumed charge and one year will be completed in April. “We are just removing the dust from files so far and have taken some steps that will be completed one by one.”
She added concrete steps for Waqf will be taken shortly and big fish involved in encroachments will be trapped.