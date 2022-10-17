Why killings happening when there’s no Art 370, asks Farooq

“They used to create a hype that terrorism was due to Article 370. Now there is no Article 370, then why these killings are taking place. Who is responsible for these killings?” he asked while responding to a media query about the selective killings in Kashmir. Farooq said that these killings would never stop till justice was provided.

NC president was in Reasi to express condolences to his party colleague Jagjeevan Lal on the demise of his sister.