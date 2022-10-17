Why killings happening when there’s no Art 370, asks Farooq

Jammu, Oct 17: National Conference (NC) president and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday, while expressing anguish over the recent killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by the terrorists in Shopian, questioned the central and UT administration as why they were unable to stop such killings when there was no Article 370.
“They used to create a hype that terrorism was due to Article 370. Now there is no Article 370, then why these killings are taking place. Who is responsible for these killings?” he asked while responding to a media query about the selective killings in Kashmir. Farooq said that these killings would never stop till justice was provided.
NC president was in Reasi to express condolences to his party colleague Jagjeevan Lal on the demise of his sister.