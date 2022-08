Srinagar: Senior Vice President Peoples Conference (PC) and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil today hit out at the NC and PDP for inviting Shiv Sena to the all party meeting here recently.

According to a press note, he was addressing a party workers convention at Mazbugh and Amargarh in Sopore. Vakil said that the NC and PDP must explain the logic of inviting a party which has been a flag bearer of Hindutva since its inception and ideologically mirrors the BJP.