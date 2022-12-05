Widening of Chakoora-Naina road in Pulwama sought

Pulwama, Dec 5:Residents of different villages of Chakoora area in Pulwama district have demanded widening of Chakoora-Naina road. The residents of the area said that the widening of the Tahab-Chakoora road was completed during last year from Tahab to Astanpora only and the remaining 6.5 kms from Astanpora to Naina via Chakoora was carried out this year.
The road connects at least one dozen villages but due to the fact that the road is very narrow commuters face a lot of trouble while using the road, residents said. “At many places, the width of the road is very narrow due to which two vehicles can’t pass at a time,” they said. They added that students, employees and other people are suffering due to the narrow width of the road.
Locals accused the officials for not paying attention towards this vital road which connects dozens of villages.“Various times we have approached the concerned departments through representations, but they are only passing the buck and are using dilly-dallying tactics,” the aggrieved residents said.They have once again requested the higher ups to look into the matter at an earliest so that people can heave sigh of relief.