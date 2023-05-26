Widespread intermittent rains for next few days

The Deputy Director Meteorological department Jammu and Kashmir said there was a possibility of rains with thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm till afternoon of May 29 while the weather will gradually start improving from May 30 and 31 of 2023.

"For the next three days, rainfall with lightning and hailstorm is expected but weather will almost remain clear from June 1 of 2023. However, afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out at some places but weather will be almost clear," he told Greater Kashmir.