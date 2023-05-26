Widespread intermittent rains for next few days

Srinagar, May 26: The Meteorological department on Friday predicted widespread intermittent light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning with possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds till May 29 afternoons.
The Deputy Director Meteorological department Jammu and Kashmir said there was a possibility of rains with thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm till afternoon of May 29 while the weather will gradually start improving from May 30 and 31 of 2023.
"For the next three days, rainfall with lightning and hailstorm is expected but weather will almost remain clear from June 1 of 2023. However, afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out at some places but weather will be almost clear," he told Greater Kashmir.
The weather department has however predicted isolated rains on May 27 and 28 followed by scattered rains on May 29 and widespread rains on May 30.
The weather department has forecasted fairly widespread light to moderate rain with thunder over Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours while isolated to very light rain with thunderstorms has been forecasted for the next two days.
The weather department has issued a weather warning for next five days in which it has forecasted isolated thunder and lightning with gusty winds of 30-40 KMPH on May 26, 29 and 30 of 2023 across Jammu and Kashmir.
Notably, intermittent rains were recorded on Friday (May 26) in various parts of Kashmir giving a tough time to the farmers and the orchardists. In view of the wet forecast, the weather department has advised the farmers and orchardists to suspend all the activities for a few days.