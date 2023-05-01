Widespread light to moderate rains at isolated place for 2 days from today

“There are likely chances of widespread light to moderate rain (snow over upper reaches) and thunderstorm with hailstorm and gusty winds at isolated few places on May 2-3,” MeT officials said here adding that from May 4-7 that there was possibility of “brief spell of rain/thunderstorm at scattered places towards evening. “Overall the weather is likely to be erratic.”

MeT officials said that there have been light rains during last 24 hours. They said during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours on Monday, Srinagar received 0.4mm, Gulmarg 0.4mm, Jammu 4.3mm, Batote 0.4mm, Katra 19.4mm and Bhaderwah 4.6mm.