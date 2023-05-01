Widespread light to moderate rains at isolated place for 2 days from today

Srinagar, May 1: While there was improvement in weather conditions on Monday across Jammu and Kashmir, Meteorological Department has predicted widespread light to moderate rains for two days at isolated from Tuesday.
“There are likely chances of widespread light to moderate rain (snow over upper reaches) and thunderstorm with hailstorm and gusty winds at isolated few places on May 2-3,” MeT officials said here adding that from May 4-7 that there was possibility of “brief spell of rain/thunderstorm at scattered places towards evening. “Overall the weather is likely to be erratic.”
MeT officials said that there have been light rains during last 24 hours. They said during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours on Monday, Srinagar received 0.4mm, Gulmarg 0.4mm, Jammu 4.3mm, Batote 0.4mm, Katra 19.4mm and Bhaderwah 4.6mm.
Srinagar, they said, recorded a low of 11.3°C against 10.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the summer capital.
They said Ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district of north Kashmir recorded a low of 4.0°C against 1.0°C on previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal at the resort.
Gateway town of Kashmir Qazigund, they said, recorded a low of 7.8°C same as on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.7°C .
Officials said that health resort of Pahalgam recorded a low of 4.7°C against 2.2°C on previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal at the resort.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of 7.7°C against 8.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the place.
The mercury in Kupwara town settled at 8.7°C against 8.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal, they said.
Officials said Jammu recorded a low of 18.7°C against 19.6°C on the previous night. It was 3.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital.