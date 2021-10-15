Widespread rains in plains, snow in higher reaches predicted over weekend

News agency GNS quoted an official of the local meteorological office saying that due to the consequent wet weather conditions, there could be landslides and shooting stones over vulnerable areas of Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar-Leh highways besides other hilly roads as well as possibility of dip in day temperature.

“Under the influence of approaching western Disturbance and lower level easterlies, fresh spell of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is most likely (to occur) over J&K at widespread places from night of 16th October and will likely to continue till 17th evening,” the official said in a statement.

He said that moderate rainfall activity is most likely over Pirpanjal range of Jammu division (Baderwah- Banihal axis) during the said period.

Besides, there is possibility of light snow most likely over higher reaches of Gulmarg, Kupwara, Bandipora, Pahlgam and Sonamarg (Zojila pass), higher reaches of Drass and Zanskar and Leh-Manali highway, he added.

Farmers have been asked to postpone harvesting of agriculture and horticultural crops in view of the imminent inclement weather conditions.