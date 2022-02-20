Widespread rains, snowfall predicted across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Wednesday

Srinagar Feb 20: Weatherman on Sunday forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu and Kashmir Region on 22nd & 23rd, " a Meteorological department official based in Srinagar said.
Weather remained dry and pleasant in J&K and Ladakh on Sunday as the Meteorological (MeT) Department earlier forecast the same conditions to continue during the next 24 hours.
Srinagar had 0.1, Pahalgam minus 4.3 and Gulmarg minus 8.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.