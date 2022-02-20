Kashmir

Widespread rains, snowfall predicted across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Wednesday

Weather remained dry and pleasant in J&K and Ladakh on Sunday as the Meteorological (MeT) Department earlier forecast the same conditions to continue during the next 24 hours.
A man rows his shikara in the famous Dal-Lake, amid heavy snowfall. [Representational Picture]Aman Farooq/ GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Feb 20: Weatherman on Sunday forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu and Kashmir Region on 22nd & 23rd, " a Meteorological department official based in Srinagar said.

Srinagar had 0.1, Pahalgam minus 4.3 and Gulmarg minus 8.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

RAINFALL
Weather forecast in Kashmir

