Wild boars go on a rampage across north Kashmir, destroy crops

Baramulla, May 10: Struggling with the unusual climatic conditions, the farmers across north Kashmir are facing another unpleasant situation of wild boar attacks in their paddy fields.
The wild boars had been on a rampage in many parts of north Kashmir for the last several weeks, attacking paddy fields during the night and destroying the crop on hundreds of acres of land.
“They literally plow through the fields, destroying planted seeds,” said Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Binner Baramulla.
The concerned residents said that the wild boars' attack paddy fields during the night and destroy crops in no time. They said these animals attack in groups and more than ten wild boars are seen at the same time attacking these paddy fields.
“I saw around 12 wild boars in my paddy field recently. They destroyed whatever seedlings we have planted over four kanals of land,” said Muhammad Ashraf of Chakloo village in Baramulla.
Wild boars have appeared since last year in most parts of north Kashmir. Earlier, wild boars were spotted in the Uri area of north Kashmir; later wild boars in groups were spotted in the Kupwara and Bandipora areas of north Kashmir.
The panic-stricken farmers said that it is dangerous to confront a group of wild boars, leaving them no option but to watch the destruction of their paddy fields silently.
“It is a new headache for farmers here. We are unable to understand where from they appear. The authorities need to contain them otherwise it will leave us in distress,” said one of the farmers from Janbazpora Rafiabad.
The orchardists also claim that wild boars are destroying apple trees. Muhammad Akram, a resident of Bandipora said that wild boars pose a threat to even apple trees. He said several apple trees in his orchards were crushed by these wild boars.
“Over ten apple trees were crushed by wild boars in my orchards a few weeks back. Although they didn’t return after that, however, fear of wild boar attack has loomed large, especially from the last few weeks,” added Akram.
The officials of the wildlife department claim that the wild boars have penetrated from across the border. They claim that they have been doing their best to keep them at bay from the paddy fields. “They travel in groups and usually attack at night,” said Muhammad Maqbool, wildlife warden North Division. “We have pushed groups of wild boars towards forests in the past,” he added.