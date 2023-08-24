Wild cannabis destruction drive launched in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Aug 23: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Ganderbal on the directions of SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar carried out destruction drive of wild cannabis cultivation on massive scale across the district.
The drive was carried out by Police Parties led by SHOs of Police Stations and IC PPs along with the teams of Revenue and Excise Department and Irrigation and Flood Control besides, respectable citizens also participated in the destruction drive with fervour and enthusiasm.
General public have widely appreciated the action taken by the Police and assured their full cooperation in future to eradicate the drug menace from the society.