Wildlife Department felicitates social activist Raja Muzaffar

“It gives me an immense pleasure to felicitate Dr Raja Muzaffar for his contribution towards conservation and protection of our wetlands. Due to his efforts the Hon’ble National Green Tribunal issued multiple orders and judgments which paved a way to have a Management Action Plan for wetlands in J&K especially Hokersar, Shalbugh, Hygam and other wetlands . I appreciate his contribution “ said Rashid Naqash Regional Wildlife Warden The Department of Wildlife Protection J&K Govt had organized a two days Bird Fest on Monday and Tuesday at Shalabugh wetland Ganderbal wherein a large number of bird watchers , local PRI & civil society members and officers of district administration participated. Raashid Naqash said that water level in Shalabugh wetland had increased a lot due management action plan and works taken up by their department. He said this has increased the bird population in the area as well during the last 1 month.