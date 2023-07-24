Wildlife Department issues advisory amid rise in incidents of man-animal conflict

Srinagar, July 24: There has been a rise in man-animal conflict incidents over the past few days in the valley causing concern among the people here. Amid the rising incidents of wild animals moving towards human habitations, the Wildlife Protection Department has asked people to stay alert.
It has issued "Do's and Don'ts to avoid any damage." Wildlife department officials said that with the onset of fruit season across Kashmir valley, a surge in the incidents of wild animals moving towards human habitations has been reported. Amid the rising number of incidents of man-animal conflict, the Department of wildlife protection has issued an advisory for people in order to avoid such man-animal conflicts besides sharing their numbers in case of any sighting of wild animals.
As per the advisory issued by the regional wildlife department, people should not move alone, especially during the early and late hours.
"Isolated & uninhabited places should be avoided especially during night hours. People are advised not to move alone in the forest area. Children and women are more vulnerable to leopard / bear attacks, which can be contained if they move in groups or children are accompanied by an elderly person. Always move on regular forest paths and avoid shortcuts. Avoid going to forests for collection of wood etc. in the early morning or evening hours, which is the peak activity time for leopards. Do not chase or try to go near a wild animal if sighted from a distance in the forest areas. Livestock taken to pastures inside forests and near crop fields must be attended by three to four persons."
"Any type of bell or sound-producing device can be put around the neck of a few cattle. Avoid using bush growths and forest fringe areas for nature calls in late evening or night hours; this time coincides with the peak activity of wild animals. People living in the vicinity of forests should also complete their outside activities such as social visits, fetching water from streams, grazing cattle, collecting of household items etc. during the day time only. Provide sufficient light around your utilities outside your home so that animals do not feel safe in the vicinity," the advisory further read.
"Further, do not create kitchen dumping around your houses as this invites stray dogs to the spot which invites leopard movement. It has been observed that people make a lot of noise whenever a leopard is sighted, which can prove dangerous. As such the wild animal feels insecure and can cause damage. It is advisable not to make noise, while the leopard is sighted. In case of any damage, the Wildlife Protection Department should be contacted. In case of non-availability of the Wildlife Protection Department in the area, the nearest forest territorial / police /revenue officials may be contacted for necessary recovery protection," the Wildlife Department said.