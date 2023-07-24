Wildlife Department issues advisory amid rise in incidents of man-animal conflict

"Isolated & uninhabited places should be avoided especially during night hours. People are advised not to move alone in the forest area. Children and women are more vulnerable to leopard / bear attacks, which can be contained if they move in groups or children are accompanied by an elderly person. Always move on regular forest paths and avoid shortcuts. Avoid going to forests for collection of wood etc. in the early morning or evening hours, which is the peak activity time for leopards. Do not chase or try to go near a wild animal if sighted from a distance in the forest areas. Livestock taken to pastures inside forests and near crop fields must be attended by three to four persons."

"Any type of bell or sound-producing device can be put around the neck of a few cattle. Avoid using bush growths and forest fringe areas for nature calls in late evening or night hours; this time coincides with the peak activity of wild animals. People living in the vicinity of forests should also complete their outside activities such as social visits, fetching water from streams, grazing cattle, collecting of household items etc. during the day time only. Provide sufficient light around your utilities outside your home so that animals do not feel safe in the vicinity," the advisory further read.