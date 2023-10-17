Wildlife Department Official Among 2 Injured in Leopard Attack in Uri

Srinagar, Oct 17 : Panic gripped Nambla village of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening after two persons, which included a Wildlife Department official, were injured in a leopard attack.
Locals told GNS said that a leopard hiding in maize fields attacked a Wildlife Department official this evening. A local on witnessing the occurrence, rescued the Wildlife Department official even as both the persons received injuries in the incident.
The injured individuals have been identified as Abdul Khaliq, the Wildlife Department official and Imran Kakroo, the civilian.
The duo was referred to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Uri for treatment.
After several attempts by the wildlife department, police and locals, the beast was tranquilised later on
Range Officer Wildlife Department Baramulla Altaf Koul confirmed the attack to GNS.
“The leopard has been tranquilised and caged,” he said. (GNS)