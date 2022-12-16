Wildlife department rescues leopard in Pulwama village

Pulwama, Dec 16: A leopard was captured by the wildlife department in Arigam area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that they received a call that a leopard was roaming in Arigam area.
"Soon after we rushed to the spot and captured the leopard alive," he said.
He also said threebblack bears were captured in Pulwama district in the last one week.
Meanwhile, locals hailed the wildlife department for acting swiftly in capturing the animal as there was panic.