Wildlife dept employee among four injured in Tral bear attack

Srinagar, Nov 16: Four persons, including a wildlife department employee, were injured after being attacked by a bear in the Chattrogam area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a wildlife department employee and three other residents were injured after they were attacked by a bear in Chattrogam.
He said that all the injured were given first aid at Health and Wellness Centre Chattrogam and were referred to SDH Tral for further treatment.