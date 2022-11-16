Kashmir

Wildlife dept employee among four injured in Tral bear attack

Injured referred to a health facility in Tral for advanced treatment: official
Representational picture
Representational picturePixabay
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Nov 16: Four persons, including a wildlife department employee, were injured after being attacked by a bear in the Chattrogam area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a wildlife department employee and three other residents were injured after they were attacked by a bear in Chattrogam.

He said that all the injured were given first aid at Health and Wellness Centre Chattrogam and were referred to SDH Tral for further treatment.

tral
pulwama
bear attack

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com