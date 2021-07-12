Wildlife Dept launches massive hunt to catch or kill 'man-eater' leopard in Ganderbal

Ganderbal , July 12: Wildlife authorities have launched a massive hunt in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district to catch or kill the leopard which has been declared a "man-eater" after it mauled a three-year old girl to death on Sunday.

A Wildlife official told Greater Kashmir that the leopard attacked the 3 year-old girl identified as Mahiya Shabir, daughter of Shabir Ahmad Bhat near Zazuna fruit mandi here on Sunday evening and taken her away.



Her mutilated body was later recovered from a nearby field.