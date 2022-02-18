Wildlife Guard, broker arrested for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe in Ganderbal: ACB

Srinagar, Feb 18: Anti Corruption Bureau Friday said it trapped and arrested a Wildlife Department guard and a broker for accepting bribe in lieu for releasing the belongings of a person seized by the Wildlife Department.
As per an ACB spokesman, a complaint was lodged with the agency alleging therein that a guard in Wildlife Department namely Tariq Ahmad Sofi posted at Waskhura, District Ganderal was demanding Rs 5000 as bribe for releasing the belongings of the complainant seized by the Wildlife Department.
Upon receiving the instant complaint prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out, the spokesman said adding that a case FIR No. 06/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Srinagar.
He further added that during the course of investigation, as per the statement, a trap team was constituted that laid a successful trap and caught Tariq Ahmad Sofi R/o Zanakote Srinagar, a Guard in Wildlife Department while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5000 through a broker namely Mohammad Yaseen Bhat from the complainant.
Both of them were arrested and taken into custody by an ACB Team even as the bribe money was also recovered from their possession in presence of independent witnesses.
Further investigations of the case is going on, the ACB said.