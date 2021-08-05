Wildlife official among two injured in bear attack in south Kashmir's Shopian

Shopian Aug 5: A local resident and a Wildlife official were injured in a bear attack in Chitarwach Imamsahab village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, an official said.

As per the official, locals in Chitarwach village, some 12 kms from Shopian town, spotted a black bear in the area and immediately alerted the Wildlife Department officials.

As the team showed up in the area, the bear attacked it, leaving one of the members, Irfan Ahmad Parray of Zawoora, injured, the official said.