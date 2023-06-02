Wildlife team rescues bear, cub roaming in Kupwara's Sogam

The Wildlife department employees reached the area this afternoon and launched an operation to catch the bear. After hours of persistent efforts, the bear was tranquilised and caught alongside its cub.

A Wildlife Department official said that they have huge dearth of manpower and equipment to tackle such situations. "We have intimated the higher-ups from time to time regarding this, but nothing significant has been done to mitigate the issue as of now", the official said.

"Through this medium, I would like to reach out to the higher ups again and request them to take the things into consideration so that the life and property of people is saved every once such a situation arises anywhere in the district (Kupwara)", the official added.