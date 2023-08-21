Will address unemployment, poverty if elected to power: Azad

Srinagar, Aug 20: Former Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today reiterated that he will address the soaring unemployment problem of Jammu and Kashmir if elected to power.
He added that the UT is figuring among the top five states in terms of no employment opportunities to the youth. According to a press release, Azad said that it is not only the educated youth who is facing unemployment crisis, the non-skilled and illiterate class equally faces problems to search their manual job. “If I am back to power, I will start again triple shift of developmental works that will ensure all the local skilled as well as non-skilled labours are accommodated to earn their livelihood. Similarly, we need to create massive and diverse job opportunities for our educated youth who face tremendous crisis,” he said while addressing a massive gathering of workers in Dooru, South Kashmir.
He added that he has no interest in amassing wealth since he had all the opportunities in life to do so. “I believe in serving people and that is why I returned to the politics of Jammu and Kashmir. I will ensure it that my people in the UT are empowered politically as well as economically,” he said, adding that he during his tenure as Chief Minister completed massive projects like Hajj House, Yatri Bhawan and many others in record time due to triple work shift. “There is a need for same force and energy to bring developmental revolution back in Jammu and Kashmir. I can only do it and I have proven it in the past,” Azad said. He said some people do politics to achieve fame, wealth and some other means but Allah has already bestowed “me with fame and respect so I owe this land where I have been born.
“Poverty and unemployment is growing so I have come here to address it”. The DPAP chairman said that he will ensure the land taken away from landless people is retuned back and the Roshni scheme is restored, if he is voted to power.