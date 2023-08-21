Will address unemployment, poverty if elected to power: Azad

He added that he has no interest in amassing wealth since he had all the opportunities in life to do so. “I believe in serving people and that is why I returned to the politics of Jammu and Kashmir. I will ensure it that my people in the UT are empowered politically as well as economically,” he said, adding that he during his tenure as Chief Minister completed massive projects like Hajj House, Yatri Bhawan and many others in record time due to triple work shift. “There is a need for same force and energy to bring developmental revolution back in Jammu and Kashmir. I can only do it and I have proven it in the past,” Azad said. He said some people do politics to achieve fame, wealth and some other means but Allah has already bestowed “me with fame and respect so I owe this land where I have been born.

“Poverty and unemployment is growing so I have come here to address it”. The DPAP chairman said that he will ensure the land taken away from landless people is retuned back and the Roshni scheme is restored, if he is voted to power.