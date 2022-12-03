Will announce short-term winter vacations as per need: KU VC

Srinagar, Dec 03: Kashmir University (KU), vice-chancellor, Dr Nilofar Khan Saturday said they will announce winter vacations for a short time and as per the need.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Dr Khan said the mechanism of working and functioning of universities is different from the schools.
“We cannot keep it at par with the mechanisms or system of school level. Keeping in view the availability of infrastructure and as per our need, we will announce winter vacations for a short period,” she said, reported news agency KNO.
She added, however, the scheduled examinations will be conducted on time and wherever required, teaching faculty will also continue the academics.
On being asked about measures taken by the university regarding the recent sexual harassment cases, she said in every institution, there should be an internal compliance committee, as per a Supreme Court ruling.
“I am sure that the administrators must have taken a call and cognizance of it,” she said while referring to the harassment case at SKUAST.