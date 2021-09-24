Will assess preparedness to pool 15% MBBS seats this year: ACS H&ME

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Additional Chief Secretary to Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, VivekBhardwaj said that the government would hold meetings with the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) and medical colleges to assess the infrastructure for pooling of seats.

He said that the J&K government had given consent for pooling of seats but whether the seat sharing would start from the upcoming academic session or the next was under consideration.

“A final call will be taken in a week’s time and will depend on the inputs received from BOPEE and others,” he said.

This would be the first time that J&K would participate in AIQ seat sharing.

Currently, there are approximately 1000 seats in the government medical colleges of J&K.

As per an order passed by the National Medical Committee in 2012, all states and union territories would pool 15 percent of their MBBS seats in the All-India Quota (AIQ) and counselling for these seats would also be done by this central nodal agency.

However, J&K had been exempted and had been retaining all its seats for local students and opting out of AIQ.