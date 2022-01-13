Will bear expenses of injured linemen: Chief Engineer KPDCL

News agency KNO quoted Dar saying the corporation "is working to provide golden health cards to its all employees including linemen" saying they are covered under welfare fund scheme for meeting the health expenditures.

The KPDCL Chief Engineer's assurance comes days after Greater Kashmir carried an exclusive story over the lack of compensation and safety gear to to the PDD daily wagers at the forefront.

The story published in Greater Kashmir's Monday edition cited two such incidents wherein two linemen were injured while repairing transmission lines during recent snowfall.