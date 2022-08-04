Will continue democratic, legal fight: National Conference

Srinagar: National Conference on Thursday reiterated that it will continue its fight using all peaceful, legal and democratic means.

In a joint statement the party leaders said the fight will be to reverse all August 5, 2019 “unconstitutional decisions.” They added that the day will always be remembered when the rights and dignity of people of J&K were illegally snatched away following the unilateral, and unconstitutional abrogation of Articles 370, 35 A.

The day, they said, marks the unceremonious breaching of sacred commitments made to people of J&K in order to uphold the political agenda of BJP and the RSS.