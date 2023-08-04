Will continue our fight for restoration of people’s rights: Peoples Conference

The party said that August 5 will perpetually be remembered as a “dark day” and a “day of disempowerment” in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. It said the day is a reminder of the humiliation that the people of J&K were subjected to four years ago.

“August 5 represents the day when the people of Jammu and Kashmir experienced a loss of their rights and autonomy, leaving them disempowered and voiceless. The decisions made on that day have had far-reaching consequences, affecting every aspect of life in J&K and leaving scars that serve as a constant reminder of the humiliation faced by the people of J&K”, PC Spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said in a statement.