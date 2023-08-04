Will continue our fight for restoration of people’s rights: Peoples Conference

Srinagar, Aug 4: Peoples Conference (PC) today said that it will continue its fight for the restoration of the rights of the people in Jammu and Kashmir
The party said that August 5 will perpetually be remembered as a “dark day” and a “day of disempowerment” in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. It said the day is a reminder of the humiliation that the people of J&K were subjected to four years ago.
“August 5 represents the day when the people of Jammu and Kashmir experienced a loss of their rights and autonomy, leaving them disempowered and voiceless. The decisions made on that day have had far-reaching consequences, affecting every aspect of life in J&K and leaving scars that serve as a constant reminder of the humiliation faced by the people of J&K”, PC Spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said in a statement.
Mir said that these decisions were not only spiteful but also contrary to the ideals and values of democracy and the federal character of the Indian State.
“It is crucial to remember that these decisions were thrust forcefully upon the populace of J&K and lack acceptance or legitimacy amongst the masses”, he added.