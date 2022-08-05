Will continue peaceful struggle using legal, constitutional means: Farooq Abdullah

"We have never accepted onslaughts on our rights, and our cultural identity. Our peaceful mobilisations also marked our collective detestation for injustice. It is these years of cyclic mobilisations that got embodied into the spirit of National Conference, which as a vibrant platform continues to remain available to generations of Kashmiris, Dogras, Paharis, Gujjars and other classes to give expression to their political and developmental aspirations. The unilateral, unconstitutional and undemocratic decisions of August , 5,2019 have again planted the seeds of political consciousness among our people living across the length and breadth of J&K,” he said.

Article 370, 35-A, Dr Farooq said, had the region's unique history, cultural individuality, indigenous political struggle in its back story. “They are the legal manifestations of the solemn commitments made by New Delhi with the people of J&K. It was a guarantee offered to be part of the Union. It was well crafted to accommodate the political aspirations of our people," he said.