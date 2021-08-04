Will continue to defend our rights, says PAGD on eve of 2nd anniversary of revocation of J&K’s special status

In a statement issued by M Y Tarigami, CPI (M) leader and spokesperson of the PAGD - an alliance of various political parties seeking restoration of the special status - said that they had hoped that the Government of India would realise the “futility” of its August 05, 2019 decisions when it had abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

“The recent participation of J&K Leaders with the PM was a leap of faith on that hope but none of the measures required to begin rebuilding the shattered confidence of the people of J&K has been taken,” he said, adding that J&K remains as far from Delhi and from the Dil [heart] of India as it has ever been.

He said the distance between J&K and Delhi was further widening.

Talking about the revocation of the Special Status, Tarigami said that August 05 marks the completion of two years since the “unprecedented assault on the Constitution of India was taken to nullify Article 370 of the constitution - thereby damaging the very bond of our relationship with the union of India.”

He claimed that the government “crossed” all the limits of constitutionality by “demolishing” the constitution of Jammu & Kashmir.

“Downgrading historic state of Jammu & Kashmir and dividing it into two separate union territories without the consent of the people and also ignoring the Resolution adopted by J&K legislature on 03 March 2004 to preserve the unity and the secular character of Jammu & Kashmir state has set a precedent that any state can cease to exist as a state and can be carved up into any number of fragments any time , by placing it under Governors Rule. Thereby the very existence of a state becomes a matter of central discretion, a substantial step towards a unitary state,” he said.