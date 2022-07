Srinagar: National Conference on Saturday said it will continue to give voice to the people of J&K.

According to a press note, this was stated by Party's State Spokesperson, In Charge Constituency Kulgam Imran Nabi Dar and District President Kulgam Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi while addressing a meet of Kulgam District Committee.

The duo said that NC has provided a stellar leadership both in good and bad times to the people of J&K.