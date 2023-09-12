Will continue to pursue release of all detainees: Altaf Bukhari

On the removal of additional duties on apples and walnuts from the US, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari called upon the government to offer significant incentives to domestic growers as a means of offsetting the loss resulting from the removal of taxes on US products.

"The central government should have engaged in consultations with domestic growers before announcing the reduction of duties on US apples and walnuts. Nonetheless, now that the government has made its decision, it is imperative that they compensate domestic growers by offering them substantial incentives," The statement said.

It elaborated, saying, "In the event of a 20% tax reduction being implemented on US apples and walnuts, it is imperative that the government provides an equivalent level of incentives to domestic growers. This will enable them to compete in terms of maintaining market prices against imported fruits."

The President of the Apni Party expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident that occurred on the National Highway near Banihal, resulting in the loss of four lives due to a rolling boulder striking the truck they were travelling in.

He remarked, "This accident underscores the environmental disruption stemming from soil and hill manipulation near the highway. The contractors involved in earth removal bear responsibility for these unfortunate incidents."

He emphasised the need for accountability, saying, "Those who contribute to such environmental hazards must be held accountable under the law. In the case of today's accident, a CBI probe must be initiated to determine how boulders rolled down from the nearby mountain, pushing the truck into a deep gorge near Sher Bibi in Banihal. The officials responsible for permitting soil removal, thereby weakening the terrain, and the contractors involved must face legal consequences and be brought to justice.