Will continue to strive to actualise mission: NC

In her address, Shameema Firdous said that women have a larger role to play in politics. “NC has long ago recognised women's voices and involved them in decision making at all levels.

There are a lot more women leaders in our party now. We need women's touch to political decisions to have resultant policies more attuned to the needs of our daughters, mothers, and sisters in urban as well as rural areas,” she said adding, “It is elevating to see educated women join us in rows from different walks of life. I hope that the new joining will help us actualise the progressive vision of Madre Meharban.”