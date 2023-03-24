Will cooperate with Gujarat Police on Kiran Patel’s custody: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar, Mar 24: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Friday said that they would cooperate with the Gujarat Police if they ask for custody of the Gujarat conman Kiran Patel after following the procedure as per the law.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, the DGP said that if Gujarat Police have registered any case against Patel and want his custody, J&K Police would cooperate with them.
"In case they ask for his custody then definitely their government will communicate with us and come with court permission to take his custody. After following the proper procedure we will cooperate with them. That is the procedure on how the cases are dealt with," he said.
Gujarat Police earlier claimed to arrest Patel in case he gets released from J&K Police due to various complaints registered against him in different cities of Gujarat.
"There are already three cases registered against Patel in Gujarat. And if a new case has been registered, then the government will contact us accordingly," he said.
Meanwhile, a top official said that the Crime Branch in Gujarat had registered a fresh FIR against the conman Patel, who was posing as Additional Director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in Kashmir.
The official said that the Gujarat Police was likely to claim custody of the conman, who had been operating in the region for several months and reportedly duped several locals using various fraudulent schemes.
J&K Police has registered an FIR No 19 of 2023 against him at Police Station Nishat for criminal intention and indulging in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of Kashmir and by employing a high degree of forged means.
Recently, Patel was sent for judicial custody and is currently lodged at Central Jail Srinagar.
Meanwhile, the DGP said that the investigation was already going on in the case and questioning of Patel was also done.
On whether the identity of three associates of Patel was being protected, the DGP said there was nothing substantial against them.
"As per the ADGP Kashmir, their team has questioned them and there has been no direct involvement of the three persons. That is why they were not arrested," Singh said.
J&K Police earlier put two associates of Kiran Patel under Police custody for questioning and they were identified as Amit Pandya and Jai Sitapara.
Also, the team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Gujarat was earlier stationed in Kashmir to investigate the case of the high profile Gujarat conman in Kashmir.
The team left Kashmir Tuesday evening.