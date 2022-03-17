Will create schools, hospitals too from Waqf property proceeds: New chairperson Andrabi

Andrabi, also a BJP's national executive member, was unanimously elected as chairperson of the Wakf board in the maiden meeting of its newly appointed members here on Wednesday.

The Wakf Board's members, appointed recently by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, include Ghulam Nabi Haleem, Suhail Kazmi, Syed Mohammad Hussain and Nawab Din. The board term will last for five years.

Stating that she has been given a pivotal responsibility, Andrabi said it will include not only the construction and maintenance of religious places, but creating assets like schools, universities and hospitals in the Union Territory will also be her priority.

Creating assets like schools, universities and hospitals as Narayana Hospital and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University are worth emulating, she said.