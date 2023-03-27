‘Will create system in J&K for sighting of crescent moon’

Baramulla: The Chairperson of Waqf Board Jammu and Kashmir Dr Darakshan Andrabi on Monday reiterated that the formation of its own Ruet-e-Hilal Committee equipped with modern scientific gadgets is inevitable to avoid any confusion over the sighting of the crescent moon.
While speaking to media on the sidelines of her visit to the Shrine of Hazrat Syed Malik Bukhari in Nadihal village of Baramulla, she said, “We will have our own Ruet-e-Hilal committee soon.
Dr Andrabi added that for Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, a system equipped with all the technical support will be created so that there is no more confusion over sighting of the crescent moon. “Gone are the days of confirming the crescent moon from across the border. The waqf board will take all the measures to ensure reliable system works for sighting of the moon for Ramadan. From next Eid the new system will start its operation,” she said.
The Chairperson said the latest technique of sighting of moon will be in accordance with the Shariah and their will be no compromise on that.
Over the issue of increasing number of beggars especially in the month of Ramadan, she assured that she will take issue with the state administration so that a safer environment is created for the people of the Jammu and Kashmir.
She said that the Waqf Board will take over the notified waqf properties and start renovation work soon.
"Our basic aim is that pilgrims visiting the shrines are provided all sort of facilities,” she said.