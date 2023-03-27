‘Will create system in J&K for sighting of crescent moon’

Baramulla: The Chairperson of Waqf Board Jammu and Kashmir Dr Darakshan Andrabi on Monday reiterated that the formation of its own Ruet-e-Hilal Committee equipped with modern scientific gadgets is inevitable to avoid any confusion over the sighting of the crescent moon.

While speaking to media on the sidelines of her visit to the Shrine of Hazrat Syed Malik Bukhari in Nadihal village of Baramulla, she said, “We will have our own Ruet-e-Hilal committee soon.