Will deal firmly with drugs menace in J&K: DGP

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, the DGP, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said they will deal with the challenge of drug menace firmly and with steadfastness.

“The way police is dealing with the challenge of drugs trade in Jammu and Kashmir is beneficial for the society and people should also stand with them so that this menace is dealt with firmly and steadfastness,” he said.