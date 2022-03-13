Will defeat BJP’s wrong policies: Congress

A statement of Congress issued here said that addressing a gathering of Congress workers from all districts of Kashmir at the party’s Srinagar office, Patil said Congress would continue to work for the people and reach out to every section of the society despite braving the brunt of political vendetta on part of BJP.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that Congress had experienced many ups and downs in the past, but the party never compromised on its principles while playing a constructive role in the larger interest of the nation.