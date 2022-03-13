Will defeat BJP’s wrong policies: Congress

Srinagar, Mar 13: All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge J&K Rajani Patil Sunday expressed confidence that Congress would defeat the wrong policies of the Bharatiya Janata Patil (BJP) dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir responsible for rising unemployment and inflation across the country.
A statement of Congress issued here said that addressing a gathering of Congress workers from all districts of Kashmir at the party’s Srinagar office, Patil said Congress would continue to work for the people and reach out to every section of the society despite braving the brunt of political vendetta on part of BJP.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that Congress had experienced many ups and downs in the past, but the party never compromised on its principles while playing a constructive role in the larger interest of the nation.
JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla said that it was heartening to see the confidence and courage of the party workers in Kashmir and a signal that Congress was capable enough to fight back.
Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Tariq Hameed Karra said that every section of the people in the country was a victim of the wrong policies of the present dispensation, which was to be blamed for losses caused to people on account of employment, inflation, and lack of development.