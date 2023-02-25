Will ensure dignified, prosperous life for people: Altaf Bukhari

According to a press note, he was addressing a well-attended public meeting in north Kashmir’s Pattan. Bukhari urged the people to use their vote wisely in the upcoming assembly polls.

He said, “Your vote is valuable and you should not give it away aimlessly, the way you have been doing over the past more than 70 years.” He stated that the traditional political parties and their leaders, who have been at the helm of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir for years and decades by dint of your votes, have actually been “deceiving you through emotional slogans and fake promises.” “ All these years, they are misleading you on the name of things like the so-called plebiscite movement, autonomy, self-rule, and so on,”Bukhari said.