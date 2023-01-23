Will ensure that people’s rights are protected: Altaf Bukhari

He was addressing a press conference here. Referring to the government initiative for the removal of encroachments from the state land across Jammu and Kashmir, Bukhari said, “We know it as a matter of fact that people across the length and breadth of J&K have state/kacharai land in their possession for decades or in some cases for more than a century. Over the years, they have built their houses, shops, and other building structures on this land. I believe that it is not advisable to retrieve this land from their possession all of a sudden.”

Apni Party President said that he is not saying that land grabbers who have occupied hundreds of kanals of land should be exonerated, but in the case of the common people who are mostly underprivileged should not be subjected to injustice on the land retrieval.