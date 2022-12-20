Will foil every evil attempt of anti-peace elements: DGP 

DGP, J&K while speaking to the media said that during over last three decades terrorism has disrupted the peace, education of children, career of youth and developmental activities. He said,” that it has been our effort to provide better and secure environment to the people of J&K for which anti-terror operation would continue to track down the remaining terrorists. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is improving very fast and we hope further improvement in the coming months. Despite chilly weather conditions, a large number of tourists are visiting the valley. “

With regard to the Shopian encounter, the DGP said that killed terrorists were involved in innocent civilian killings in Shopian and added that the number of active terrorists both local and foreign has come down to the record low. He said that people are living here in coexistence and brotherhood and added that “we will not allow the sponsored groups to harm this bond”. DGP said that irrespective of weather conditions intensified anti-terror operation would continue.