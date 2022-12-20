Will foil every evil attempt of anti-peace elements: DGP 

Srinagar, Dec 20: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today said that police and security forces with the support of people will smash every tactic being adopted by the Pak sponsored terror groups to generate fear, and l every evil attempt of anti-peace elements will be foiled.
According to a press note, this was stated by him during his day-long visit to Central Kashmir districts of Ganderbal and Srinagar.
Accompanied by ADGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar and AIG Building, Javid Iqbal Matoo, the DGP during his visit to Ganderbal inaugurated Police Post NagbalShuhama, Contingency Response Transit Camp at Sonamarg and also laid foundation stone of Police Station Sonamarg and Kangan. He later laid foundation stone of Police Station Zakoora, Srinagar.
DGP, J&K while speaking to the media said that during over last three decades terrorism has disrupted the peace, education of children, career of youth and developmental activities. He said,” that it has been our effort to provide better and secure environment to the people of J&K for which anti-terror operation would continue to track down the remaining terrorists. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is improving very fast and we hope further improvement in the coming months. Despite chilly weather conditions, a large number of tourists are visiting the valley. “
With regard to the Shopian encounter, the DGP said that killed terrorists were involved in innocent civilian killings in Shopian and added that the number of active terrorists both local and foreign has come down to the record low. He said that people are living here in coexistence and brotherhood and added that “we will not allow the sponsored groups to harm this bond”. DGP said that irrespective of weather conditions intensified anti-terror operation would continue.
The DGP said that the infiltration graph has seen decline and those attempted to infiltrate were either killed at the time of infiltration or shortly after the infiltration. He said that the ISI sponsored TRF and Kashmirfight are both mouth pieces of terror outfits aimed to keep terror groups alive. He said that with the support of the people forces would defeat every evil attempt of anti-peace elements.
The DGP after laying the foundations of these buildings sought details of the buildings being constructed and the plans of construction and other allied facilities. He directed for finishing the construction and all allied works within stipulated time and also impressed upon providing better work and living facilities to the police personnel. He directed for modification wherever needed and for optimum use of land and resources with due care of landscaping. After the inauguration of Police post NagbalShuhama and Contingency Response Transit Camp at Sonamarg, he inspected both the structures to know the facilities created in these structures.