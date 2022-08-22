Will go on hunger strike if electoral demography of J&K changed: Sajad Lone

“The law (Representation of The Peoples Act-1951) is not a threat to us but the intentions of the Government are a threat to us,” Lone said while addressing a presser, news agency KNO reported.

Lone said they neither accept the clarification issued by the Jammu & Kashmir nor they reject it.

“We will wait and watch and if there is an attempt to change the demography of J&K, we will go on hunger strike,” he said.

He said that he will not attend the all-party meeting called by Farooq Abdullah to discuss the issue of inclusion of non-locals into electoral rolls of J&K, saying they will support if anything concrete comes out of it.