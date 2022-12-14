Will have our infringed rights restored constitutionally, legally: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 14: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah today said that his party will have “our infringed rights restored constitutionally and legally.”
According to a press note, he was addressing series of block committee meetings on the second consecutive day today at Pahalgam, Ashmuqam, and Anantnag West (Shangus) blocks.
“We never imagined that they would touch our individuality and our unique status by undermining the Constitution. I assure you that we will get it back through the same Constitution. They tore apart every norm while doing it. We will get it through the same route which was used to scrap it. We didn’t take law into our hands, nor did we ask youth to take violent means. Land rights which were given to you by Sheikh Sahib through land grant act -are being snatched from you. All this is being done on the pretext of building infrastructure,” Omar said.
Questioning the interference of government into management of Muslim shrines, he said, “The caretakers in different astaans used to eke out a humble living from the donations at shrines. Even they aren’t being spared. These caretakers have been, for centuries, taking care of our shrines. Now all of a sudden, they stand cornered.”
He said that NC was more concerned about the poor than rich and that the party, if it comes to power, will ensure equitable development, welfare and social justice. “The real Pahalgam resides in villages. The locals have been providing all the facilities to our guests from other states. But the same lot is being deprived of the right to build their houses here. On the other hand the rich are being allowed to erect big buildings,” Omar said adding that JKNC will end the discrimination being meted out to locals in Pahalgam and would ensure that they are able to profit from the economic activities in the area.
Exhorting the functionaries to work in tandem, Omar said that a segment in charge should not confine himself to his segment but also lend support to other party leaders in their district.
“The challenge we are facing requires us to strengthen our rows. I hope that our cadre on ground will reach out to every single person in their areas and inform them about the party’s vision, and mission,” he added.