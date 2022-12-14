Will have our infringed rights restored constitutionally, legally: Omar Abdullah

According to a press note, he was addressing series of block committee meetings on the second consecutive day today at Pahalgam, Ashmuqam, and Anantnag West (Shangus) blocks.

“We never imagined that they would touch our individuality and our unique status by undermining the Constitution. I assure you that we will get it back through the same Constitution. They tore apart every norm while doing it. We will get it through the same route which was used to scrap it. We didn’t take law into our hands, nor did we ask youth to take violent means. Land rights which were given to you by Sheikh Sahib through land grant act -are being snatched from you. All this is being done on the pretext of building infrastructure,” Omar said.